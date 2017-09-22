Woman Brings Gun Into Kardashian-Owned DASH Store, Police Say

Rachpoot/MEGA

A woman with a machete shouted violent threats about the Kardashians after walking into their DASH West Hollywood store on Thursday, September 21, Us Weekly can confirm.

"Maricia Medrano walked into the DASH store in West Hollywood on Thursday morning and pointed a gun at the cashier and shouted 'Stay away from Cuba,'" the Los Angeles Sheriff Department tells Us Weekly. "Medrano was also knocking merchandise off the counter as she shouted. She pointed her weapon at a second employee before leaving the store. Medrano returned two hours later with a machete and used it to hit the store's front door frame before again leaving. Detectives arrested Medrano at her Los Angeles home on Thursday night, she was taken into custody without incident. A search of her residence recovered two airsoft guns similar to those used in the incident."

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

TMZ reports that Medrano returned to the store, where none of the Kardashians were onsite, and shouted warnings at the famous family. "The Kardashians will be executed if they step on Communist territory!" she allegedly screamed. "They'll be f--ing killed!"

According to NBC, the incident occurred around 11:32 a.m. and was captured on tape.

As previously reported, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian went to Cuba in May 2016, filming the trip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

