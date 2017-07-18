Far from the Dragonfly Inn! Yanic Truesdale reunited with Gilmore Girls costar Melissa McCarthy during a recent vacation in Greece — and even found a way to include fellow alum Lauren Graham!

I love when this happens! By coincidence, we both booked a vacation at the same time in Greece! #magicaltiming #bestvacations A post shared by Yanic Truesdale (@yanic_truesdale) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

In one photo, the actor, 47, poses with McCarthy in front of stunning landscape. "I love when this happens!” Truesdale wrote on Tuesday, July 18. "By coincidence, we both booked a vacation at the same time in Greece! #magicaltiming #bestvacations.”

Catching up on my reading in Greece. At last a vacation! Proud of my friend Lauren for her funny and entertaining new book! #talentedactress #friendship #bestvacations A post shared by Yanic Truesdale (@yanic_truesdale) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Two days earlier, Truesdale, who starred as sarcastic concierge Michel on the series from 2000 to 2007, posed with a copy of Graham’s book, Talking as Fast as I Can. "Catching up on my reading in Greece. At last a vacation!” he wrote on Sunday, July 16. "Proud of my friend Lauren for her funny and entertaining new book! #talentedactress #friendship#bestvacations.”

Days before the release of Netflix’s revival of the series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Truesdale opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about working with McCarthy, 46, and Graham, 50. When asked who of the three forgot their lines the most while filming the four-part series, Truesdale was ready to take the blame. "My lines were always with Lauren and Melissa,” he told Us in November 2016. "Lauren is a master at learning her lines last minute. It’s uncanny and unheard of. Melissa and I — I would say both — could suddenly blank. So I would split it in half. I would say both of us.”

As for who broke character the most on set, Truesdale admitted that, again, he and McCarthy were the biggest culprits. “Melissa!” he told Us. "Me, I’m terrible. If I start laughing I can’t stop and I really have to cut it early on because it spirals and I just can’t go back."

