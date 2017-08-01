Yolanda Foster Addresses Gigi Hadid Pregnancy Rumors

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Grandma Yolanda? Not so fast. Yolanda Foster addressed rumors that her eldest daughter, model Gigi Hadid, is pregnant with her first child via Twitter on Monday, July 31.



Rumors swirled that Hadid, 22, might be expecting a baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik when a fake comment supposedly typed by Foster, 53, made the rounds online.



"I Will be a proud grandma in eight months…. Life is a blessing," the fake tweet read. A fan brought the situation to Foster's attention.

❤️No of course not, if my daughter was pregnant she would be the one to announce it not me 🙏 https://t.co/4iFx7NXfdK — YOLANDA (@YolandaHFoster) August 1, 2017

"hi @YolandaHFoster there are many rumors of this, it's truth?" the person wrote. Foster retweeted the remark and replied: "No of course not, if my daughter was pregnant she would be the one to announce it not me."

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in November 2015 that Hadid and the former One Direction singer, 24, were dating. Hadid opened up about their first date during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February.



"We actually met at a friend’s birthday party a few years ago, and then he was in New York to come to the Victoria’s Secret show and ended up not coming. I was like, ‘I’ll play it cool. I’ll go to the afterparty.’ He wasn’t there," she recalled at the time. "We played it cool for about 10 minutes, and then I was like, ‘You’re really cute.' We connected really quickly."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!