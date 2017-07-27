Zayn Malik opened up about his ongoing battle with anxiety in a candid video interview with Vogue.

"I'm not a very outgoing social person, like in terms of big groups of people," the "Pillowtalk" singer, 24, told the magazine. "When we're getting ready to start putting [my] second album out, people are going to start seeing me a bit more."

Despite his personal struggles, Malik is looking forward to releasing new music and making promotional appearances again. "I'm excited to see what people will think. I think it's been a year since I properly showed my face and stuff," he said.

"I always feel like I'm trying to work through whatever certain issues are around certain subjects," continued the former One Direction member, who exited the boy band in 2015 before signing a solo recording contract. "For me personally, I think it comes from a place of not ever wanting to come across as an over-arrogant person or a person that takes themselves too seriously. I'm not always trying to be pretentious or say something that I think is going to change the world. I feel like I'm one voice among millions."



These days, Malik is turning to rap music to inspire his own sound. "I listen to a lot of hip-hop, a lot of rap music," he told Vogue. "I always feel like there's something I can improve on, or there's something I can tweak and make it more me, or a little bit more different here. I feel like that comes across with my lyrics now. I feel like my lyrics have grown. I feel like it's more adult. I feel like I've got some cool puns in there and some weird things that I'm proud of that my mind has been able to come up with."

The "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" crooner, who has been dating model Gigi Hadid since 2015, previously revealed that he battled an eating disorder during his years in One Direction.

