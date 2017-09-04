Talk about a clean shave! Zayn Malik debuted a bold new look when he posed for a selfie with his mom, Trisha, and girlfriend Gigi Hadid on Sunday, September 3.

In the photo that Zayn's mother shared on her Instagram account, the 24-year-old former One Direction singer smirks alongside the gorgeous model as Trisha kisses her son's smooth, bald dome. She captioned the post simply with three heart emojis.

While this isn't the first time Malik has changed up the style of his formerly luscious locks, this is the first time he's gone hair-free, and fans are losing their minds on Twitter, even comparing the crooner to other notable bald characters.

See some of the best reactions below!

Just had to add @zaynmalik 's freshly shaven head to the list of things that are brighter then my future #ZAYN pic.twitter.com/W8RPPxOQmX — Jack Wood 🐝 (@jackandwood) September 4, 2017

This clip from Zayn Malik's new video is pretty cool pic.twitter.com/UYKNY2k3Rv — Grundy (@GrundyOxford) September 4, 2017

RIP ZAYN LONG HAIR pic.twitter.com/h4MT75O23O — Zayn Squad Brasil (@ZaynSquadBrasil) September 3, 2017

Zayn looks beautiful no matter his choice of hairstyle, or the lack of it. I just want him to release music, and for him to be happy 💛 — Linn 💚💙+❤💛+Niall (@linnjo88) September 3, 2017

The former boy bander's new 'do comes after Malik announced via Instagram on Friday, September 1, that the first song off his upcoming second album is dropping on Thursday, September 7. The new tune, titled "Dusk Till Dawn," will feature Sia. The singer also revealed that the video will feature Girls star Jemima Kirke.

#DuskTillDawn ft @siathisisacting • 7th Sept A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Sep 1, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Malik again teased the song on Sunday, September 3, with a short clip of the video on Instagram. The short teaser features the singer behind the wheel of a speeding car, a mysterious woman with a brief case, and what appears to be the lighting of some dynamite.

