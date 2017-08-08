There’s nothing romantic between Zendaya and her Spider-Man: Homecoming costar Tom Holland, according to the actress herself.

“We are friends,” the former Disney star, 20, told Variety in an interview published on Tuesday, August 8. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”



In July, both stars laughed off reports that they were dating and taking vacations together after meeting through the movie. “Wait wait … my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996???” the actress, who plays Michelle, tweeted on July 13.



“@Zendaya does the press tour count?” 21-year-old Holland, who plays Peter Parker, replied within minutes, adding some laughing emojis.

Zendaya also revealed that their first meeting at the audition was actually slightly awkward. “He says when we first met it was super awkward because he went for a handshake and I went for a hug,” she says. “But I don’t remember that. I thought it was cool.”



She was also concerned about their height difference, saying, "I was worried because he’s so much shorter than me. I was like, ‘Damn it! It’s going to be weird because I’m super tall.’ But then we ended up doing the audition sitting. So that was good.”



