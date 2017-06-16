Did she or didn’t she? Zoe Kravitz dodged questions about her rumored romance with Drake on the Thursday, June 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. See what she had to say in the video above!

Kravitz, 28 — who was linked to the “Views" rapper, 30, in 2013 when they were spotted getting cozy at a Beyoncé concert — offered a vague answer when asked if they were ever more than platonic.

"We hung out for a minute," the Rough Night star coyly explained. "But we are very good friends. You know."

Not satisfied, host Andy Cohen pressed Kravitz about whether she and Drake were intimate with one another. “We hung out a little bit,” she said with a laugh. "You know, it's like how I hang out, I don't know how you hang out.”

Cohen then suggested that he wouldn’t be able to resist Drizzy if he ever got the chance to chill with the hip-hop heavyweight. “Well, if I was hanging out with Drake, I know what I'd be doing,” he quipped.

During her chat on WWHL, the Big Little Lies actress also spoke about her friendship with costar Nicole Kidman, who was previously engaged to her famous father, Lenny Kravitz, in the early 2000s.

“She was always so, so nice to me. I hadn’t seen her since I was, like, 13 years old. But she was always so, so sweet to me so it was nice to see her again,” Zoe said of reuniting with the Oscar winner on their HBO show. “And then she’s also very professional, so it was not weird at all.”

