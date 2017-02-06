Editor's Picks

12 Pics of Prince Harry With Kids That Will Make Your Ovaries Burst

Prince Harry is uncle to brother Prince William and Duchess Kate’s son, George, and daughter, Charlotte, but the sixth in line for the British throne continues to make Us gush over adorable shots of him with children everywhere. Through his charity efforts and royal duties, it seems Prince Harry has shared smiles with some of the world’s cutest kids! Scroll down for the sweet shots.                                

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus
Prince Harry