13 Times Carrie Underwood Had Us Gushing Over Her Pups

Puppy love! Between churning out country hits, raising son Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher and maintaining the toned body she's become known for, Carrie Underwood is also a loving dog mom to dachshund mix Penny and rat terrier Ace. And the pups are almost as big celebrities as the American Idol winner: In addition to filling her Nashville home with love, Ace appeared alongside Underwood in a January 2015 Almay ad and on the November 2016 cover of Redbook, and both pooches join her on the road when she tours — though they stay on the bus!

