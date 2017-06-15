TOP 5

Meet Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid's Baby Boy, Caiden Zane!

By Talia Ergas, Carly Sloane
Charlie Langella

Welcome to the world, little one! On June 8, 2017, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his fiancée, Kayla Rae Reid, welcomed son Caiden Zane — and Lochte, 32, couldn't be prouder. "As soon as I saw the head pop out, I immediately bawled my eyes out," the new father exclusively revealed to Us Weekly. "We're on cloud nine. It's a dream come true." Echoed 25-year-old Reid, "I'm still in shock. I can't believe we made a baby!"