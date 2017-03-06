Things are looking up for Scheana Marie Shay. The Vanderpump Rules star opened up to Us Weekly about moving forward after her divorce from Mike Shay at the iHeartRadio Awards on Sunday, March 5. “I’m really good, I’m in a very good place. Definitely better than I was last year, so, I’m really happy,” she told Us at the show. And there’s a special someone who’s partially to thank for her high spirits.

As Us previously reported, the 31-year-old recently started seeing Amber Valletta’s 35-year-old brother, Robert Valletta. “He’s just an amazing person. Hopefully we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that,” she gushed.



David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The two go way back, but their relationship only turned romantic after her split. “He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago— he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes,” she said. “Timing didn’t work out, but we're giving it a shot. We’ll see. We’re taking things very slow.”

Though the relationship is going well, Shay said she’s back-and-forth about putting it on camera if the series is renewed for a sixth season. “Ultimately, it’ll be his decision,” she explained. “If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that.”

Regardless, Valletta probably won't become a series regular. “It will not be to the level of the other guys on the show. He’s a very busy man. He has more than one job and won’t have time for all of our drama,” she told Us.

The reality star filed for divorce from ex Mike Shay in November 2016 after more than two years of marriage. Although the former couple was committed to staying friends after their split, they’re now taking a breather.

“We’re not speaking as much as we were before,” Shay said. “I did see him when we filmed the reunion last week. Hopefully one day we can be friends again. But for now, I think it’s good to have some space.”

