He feels the need, the need for speed! Tom Cruise confirmed on Tuesday, May 23, that the much-talked-about Top Gun sequel is “definitely happening.”

The Mission: Impossible star revealed the good news while promoting his new film, The Mummy, in an interview with Australian morning show Sunrise.

“It’s true,” he said. “I’m going to start filming it probably in the next year. I know, it’s happening. It’s definitely happening.”

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

“You’re the first people I’ve said it to,” he told the stunned TV anchors. “I’m here, you asked me and so I’m telling you.”

Cruise, 54, is set to reprise his role in the hit film, playing fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The movie, which was the highest-grossing film of 1986, also starred Kelly McGillis as Maverick’s girlfriend, Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood; Anthony Edwards as his sidekick, “Goose;” Meg Ryan as Goose’s wife; and Val Kilmer as the film’s bad boy, “Iceman.”

The Jack Reacher star said in an interview on The Graham Norton Show last year that he was talking about the sequel with producer Jerry Bruckheimer and hopeful that they “could figure it out.”

Kilmer talked about the sequel in a Reddit AMA in April when he was asked if he would reprise his role as Cruise’s flight school nemesis. “Hell yes,” he said. “What a hoot it will be…”

SkydanceCEO David Ellison, who is also attached to the film, suggested in an interview with Collider in 2015 that the story would involve Maverick and his team of fighter pilots taking on the present-day issue of drone warfare. “There is an amazing role for Maverick in the movie,” he added.



