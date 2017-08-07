His tape isn’t over just yet. Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay Jensen on Netflix’s smash 13 Reasons Why, teased the upcoming season while attending the HFPA Grants Banquet in L.A. on Wednesday, August 2.

“The show picks up a few months after season 1 where we left off, and there’s a lot of catch up to play, and I think people might be a little surprised where Clay is,” Minnette, 20, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I don’t know if there’s a new love [interest], we’ll just have to see. But I think people will also be surprised by where he ends up, because I’m also trying to figure it out myself right now.”

When the show left off, Clay drove away with friend Tony Padilla (Christian Navarro) while Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) parents finally found out her truth. Still, it was clear that there was more story to tell — and 12 more versions of events to unveil.

"I think that that last shot of season 1 was a glimpse at him maybe beginning to find some closure, whatever way that is. I don’t think it’s completely closure, because I don’t think he’ll really ever be able to find complete closure in that chapter of his life because it’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to him, the most impactful thing that’s ever happened to him,” the Wallows singer added to Us. “I think it’s a long, long, long journey for him to find complete closure, and we’ll see that even in season 2. But I think he’s beginning, he’s beginning. Whether it maintains, we’ll find out cause it’s a few months after season 1 [where season 2 picks off], but you know, people will see."

13 Reasons Why, which is executive produced by Selena Gomez, was picked up for a sophomore season in May. The series also stars Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler and Kate Walsh.

"We're deep in the thick of it right now," Minnette said of filming the next season. "Selena has a lot going on in her life. And I think she’s very, very busy. She kind of trusts the people who are on set making it with just about everything, and I’m sure she’ll visit soon … I just go, read the lines, and hope I’m not screwing up."

