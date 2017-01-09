We’re cringing! The 2017 Golden Globes had quite a few awkward moments, from Jenna Bush Hager and Michael Keaton's “Hidden Fences” blunders to Emma Stone's failed hug. Us Weekly rounded up some of the best examples in the video above!



The first uncomfortable moment came when Hager, 35, accidentally combined the titles of two nominated films, Hidden Figures and Fences, while chatting with Pharrell Williams on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel. “So, you’re nominated for ‘Hidden Fences,’” the NBC correspondent said to the “Happy” singer, who was actually nominated for Best Original Score for Hidden Figures. During the ceremony, Keaton made the same gaffe while announcing Octavia Spencer as a nominee for best supporting actress in the film. (Hager apologized for the mistake on the Today show Monday.)



Later in the night, Stone made TV viewers laugh when she attempted to hug her La La Land director Damien Chazelle after his name was called for Best Screenplay. Chazelle was already hugging his girlfriend, Olivia Hamilton, when Stone tried to join in. The Amazing Spider-Man actress, 28, immediately realized she interrupted their moment and blushed, apparently telling them, “That was weird, I’m sorry.”



Tom Hiddleston also got Twitter talking with his lengthy acceptance speech. The Night Manager performer, 35, won for best actor in a miniseries or television film and used the time to share a story about how his AMC show brought happiness to a group of doctors in South Sudan. Hiddleston said he was moved by “the idea that we could provide some relief and entertainment for people … who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken.” Viewers called him out on social media for bragging about himself and trivializing a humanitarian crisis.

Watch the video at the top to see Sofia Vergara’s joke that missed the mark and more awkward moments caught on tape!



