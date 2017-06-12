The 2017 Tony Awards were filled with political references throughout the night, ending with a fan-favorite fictional president taking the stage!

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"Ladies and gentleman, the President of the United States," an announcer informed the crowd at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11, as Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright and Michael Kelly appeared as their respective House of Cards characters: Francis Underwood, Claire Underwood and Doug Stamper. The three brought out an envelope containing the winner for the night's final award, best musical, to presenter Lin Manuel Miranda.

"Mr. Miranda, it is an honor and a privilege to shake the hand of the man who created Hamilton," Spacey – who also hosted the ceremony – said without breaking character. "The musical that does our nation proud."



Miranda replied through a laugh: "Its an honor to meet you, sir." When Spacey said "here's the envelope" in a monotone voice, Miranda kept the skit going as he said, "Thank you, Mr. President."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Spacey didn't miss the opportunity to improvise and get a quick jab in the short bit. "Claire, let's leave them and allow them to finish up their award show. I want to get the hell out of here before Bette Midler thanks anyone else," he said, referencing Midler's lengthy acceptance speech a few moments earlier. "Oh damn, I think I said that one out loud."

As the trio from the popular Netflix series exited the stage, Miranda kept the award's introduction short and sweet. "It's been a long night," he admitted. "The Tony Award for best musical goes to: Dear Evan Hansen."

