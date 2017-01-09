Hello, dreamy! Aaron Taylor-Johnson thanked his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, and their daughters while accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture for his work in Nocturnal Animals at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8. Watch his sweet remarks in the video above!

The Savages actor, 26, plays villain Ray Marcus in the gritty Tom Ford-directed thriller, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon and Isla Fisher.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Aaron kissed the Fifty Shades of Grey director, 49, before taking the stage. “What a tremendous honor. Thank you, the Hollywood Foreign Press, for acknowledging me in this role. Tom Ford, thank you so much for this opportunity,” he said on Sunday night. “Creating this role, collaborating on this journey was an immense joy. Thank you for raising the bar high. I enjoyed every second of it.”



“I want to thank my wife for being there with me and supporting me through this. Thank you for putting up with me, Jesus. I was not very pleasant in this role,” he continued. “You’re my soulmate and I love you very much. I'm blessed. I have four beautiful daughters… I have my parents watching tonight. Thank you.”

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The couple first met on set of her 2009 movie Nowhere Boy when Aaron was 19. They tied the knot in in Somerset, England, in June 2012 and are parents of daughters Wylda Rae, 6, and Romy Hero, 4. Sam is also mom to Angelica, 19, and Jessie, 11, from her previous marriage to art dealer Jay Jopling.

