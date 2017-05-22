Season 13 of The Bachelorette hasn’t even premiered yet and there’s drama. ABC acknowledged contestant Bryce’s now-viral transphobic remark in a statement to The Wrap on Monday, May 22.

“This comment does not reflect the views of ABC, Warner Horizon or bachelorette Rachel Lindsay,” an ABC spokesperson said. “We have removed it from ABC.com.”

As previously reported, when asked his biggest dating fear for his ABC.com bio, the 30-year-old firefighter responded "The chick is actually a dude,” sending the internet into a frenzy.

“Bryce from the Bachelorette’s biggest fear is trans women who are attempting to conceal their birth sex. I see why yer single, douche bag,” RuPaul's Drag Race winner Sharon Needles tweeted.

Trans actress Jen Richards added also on Twitter: "Dear Bryce, on behalf of trans women I can assure you: none of us want to date your bland preppy 1980's teen movie villain rhombus ass."

Comedy writer and performer Alise Morales also dragged the contestant, tweeting: “Lol that’s funny my biggest date fear is finding out he was once a contestant on the bachelorette."

Season 13 — and all the drama that comes with it! — of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET. On ABC.

