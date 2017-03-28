Adele is making Us cry — but not because of her heart-wrenching ballads. The 15-time Grammy winner said that she might never take her voice on the road again during a Sunday, March 26, concert in Auckland, New Zealand.

“I don’t know if I will ever tour again,” she told the crowd at Mt Smart Stadium, according to News.com.au. “The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure touring is my bag. My greatest accomplishment in my career is this tour.”

The powerhouse vocalist, 28, added: “Touring isn’t something I’m good at. Applause makes me feel a bit uncomfortable.”

Aside from Adele’s upsetting (albeit honest) admission, fans were hit with another dismal surprise at the British singer’s show — a torrential downpour. The rain forced Adele to wear a plastic poncho, and also caused some technical difficulties throughout her set.

Morne de Klerk/Getty Images

“I just spent two hours in hair and makeup,” she quipped to concertgoers. “Who wants to make a bet with me I’ll fall over at some stage — or get electrocuted by my microphone?”

The U.K. native’s 15-month Adele Live tour kicked off in February 2016 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and concludes on July 2 at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!