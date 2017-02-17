Disney is so sneaky. The entertainment company released an official video highlighting all the references — or Easter eggs — you may have missed in Moana, the Polynesian-themed family film released last year, in connection to its 1992 classic Aladdin.

For example, did you realize the tapa rug in the most recent animation film is almost identical to Aladdin’s magic carpet? We didn’t either, so don’t feel bad.

In the video, actress Auli’i Cravalho helps walk us through the hidden references, revealing that Aladdin’s magic lamp is also discreetly shown during the scene in which Maui (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) retrieves his magical fish hook from Tamatoa.

While Moana isn’t directly related to Aladdin (à la Frozen’s Anna being Tarzan’s sibling), Cravalho points out that the same creative geniuses are behind both films.

“Speaking of Aladdin, did you guys know that it was directed by the same guys who directed Moana?” Cravalho shares in the helpful video, giving creators Ron Clements and John Musker a shoutout while also revealing that both men’s images are featured at various parts throughout the latter film, including on a rug and in the form of statues.

Watch the video above to relive all the hidden Easter eggs you may have missed!



