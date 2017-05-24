Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Guess who's back! Allison Holker and Robert Roldan are returning to So You Think You Can Dance as all-stars on season 14, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

Holker, 29, first appeared on the Fox dance competition during its second season. She finished in the top eight and became a fan favorite. She later returned as an all-star on seasons 7 through 11.

Drew Herman/FOX

The jewelry designer also appeared as a pro dancer on four seasons of ABC's Dancing With the Stars, competing with celeb partners Jonathan Bennett, Riker Lynch, Andy Grammer and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, respectively. She and Lynch, 25, finished in second place on season 20 in 2015.

Holker is married to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a fellow SYTYCD alum and DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The couple welcomed their son, Maddox Laurel, in March 2016. She is also mom of 8-year-old daughter Weslie Fowler from a previous relationship.

Roldan, 26, is also no stranger to the SYTYCD stage. He finished in third place on season 7 before returning as an all-star in 2011.

So You Think You Can Dance season 14 premieres on Fox on Monday, June 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

