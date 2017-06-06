The moment of truth! In an exclusive sneak peek from the Tuesday, June 6, episode of Little People, Big World, Amy and Matt Roloff discuss the stature of Jackson, their son Zach and his wife Tori Roloff's baby boy. Watch the video above!

"Zach and Tori are going to have their ultrasound. What do you predict? You going down the LP route or you going down the average-sized route?" Matt asks Amy, who responds, "I'm not going down any route. It'll be whatever it's meant to be."

In a confessional, Matt explains that he'll love his new grandson regardless of his stature. "Doesn't really matter. I'm going to be excited about either one," he says. "I have a feeling it might be LP, you know, from the ultrasound. I'm not an expert, but I'm feeling some LP coming on."

He is risen! The tomb is empty. Jesus is alive. How lucky are we?! Happy Easter friends! 💕🐣🐰#ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Amy then admits that she's worried Tori could have complications with the birth. "Tori may have to have a C-section," she says. "I would hope that an average-sized person could push the baby through, whether it's a little person or average-sized, but you just never know."

Like his dad, Jackson was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, when he entered the world on May 12. At birth, he weighed 9 lbs. 1 oz. and was 20.5 inches long. "Mom and Dad are so in love with you already," Tori gushed of her firstborn on Instagram last month.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

