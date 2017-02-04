Anna Nicole Smith's close friends and loved ones remember the late star 10 years after her shocking death on Anna Nicole Smith: Behind Closed Doors, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The Reelz special's preview clip shows The Anna Nicole Show's co-executive producer Marcus Fox remembering what it was like on set with Smith, who died from a drug overdose at age 39 in February 2007.



"It was very exciting to be around Anna and her family and her circle of friends on a daily basis," Fox says of working on the E! unscripted series that signed off in 2004 after three seasons. "Sometimes it was challenging. I was often told I had amazing patience."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Anna would do anything for her friends, and she kept her circle of friends close," he continues. "A lot of people took advantage of her in her life, and she quickly realized those who actually cared about her, and she kept them close. She was loyal — she was generous."

Adds her friend Mitchell Olson, "She definitely stuck with a small, tighter group around her, and she put a lot of trust in that small, tight group around her."



Fox points out that the show's team had to be ready to roll with the punches. "Anna Nicole was probably the most unpredictable reality star I've ever worked with — which made it really fun, [but] also difficult to produce," he says. "There were several occasions where she would just change her mind at the last moment, and [there] was nothing we could do about it."



Watch the clip above. Anna Nicole Smith: Behind Closed Doors airs on Reelz Saturday, February 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

