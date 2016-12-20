It’s just reality TV, after all. Arnold Schwarzenegger is encouraging viewers to put politics aside when it comes to the upcoming season of The Celebrity Apprentice.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The former California governor, who is replacing former host and now president-elect Donald Trump for the show’s 15th season, wants viewers to put the divisive election aside come the NBC show’s January 2 premiere.



"I come from a marketing mentality, and the most important thing is that every American knows this show is coming on," Schwarzenegger told The Hollywood Reporter during an interview published on Tuesday, December 20. "I hope everyone chills and just sees the show for what it is."



Schwarzenegger wouldn’t comment on Trump’s involvement with the show, but did hint the network has come up with his own catchphrase to replace the real estate moguls trademark “You’re fired.”



"We narrowed it down to, like, eight of my sayings from the movies and one other option, but even I don't know yet," the Terminator star revealed, explaining that they cut multiple endings for each episode.



Schwarzenegger added that he set out to be friendly on set, but that he’ll do Trump’s 14 seasons justice and get tough in the boardroom.

"Out on the street, you can call me Arnold,” he told THR. “But in the boardroom, it's Governor Schwarzenegger."

As previously reported, Trump denied that he will be involved in the new Celebrity Apprentice during a series of tweets earlier this month after his former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, suggested he’d serve as an executive producer on the show in his spare time while president.

The 15th season of Celebrity Apprentice stars celebs such as Boy George and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.



