DeMario Jackson would take any backup he could get.

After he and Bachelor in Paradise costar Corinne Olympios allegedly hooked up in the pool during filming, an uncomfortable producer filed a misconduct complaint, which in turn halted production on the ABC summer smash hit’s fourth season. Olympios, who later said she had “little memory” of the June 4 dalliance, blamed the network for not intervening and hired high-profile celebrity lawyer Marty Singer to represent her case.



ABC

“I am a victim,” she said in a June 14 statement to Us. “This is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.”

For his part, Jackson was fired from his executive recruiter job and forced to hide out in his family’s Southern California home. To prove his innocence, he began begging ABC to review and release the footage.

"It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," the 30-year-old said in a statement to Us. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared.”

And his castmates know that firsthand. Since production shut down, several of contestants have unfollowed Olympios on Instagram, including some of her fellow Bachelor season 21 pals. Claims a source, “They are not supporting her.”

Jasmine Goode, who competed for Nick Viall’s heart and was set to appear on Paradise, told E! that after the incident “everything seemed fine.” She insisted Olympios made no mention of being hurt, “however, when producers tried to cut her off from drinking, she got upset and said, ‘Watch what I’m gonna do.’”

In the end, the tapes proved Paradise is not lost. After a thorough investigation into the allegations, Warner Bros. concluded there was no evidence to support the claims.

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our No. 1 concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly,” Warner Bros. told Us in a statement on Tuesday, June 20. "Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed.”

But the production company also noted that they will not the release footage. "Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy,” the statement continued. "Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

An ABC spokesperson also confirmed the show will return this summer. “We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise," an ABC spokesperson told Us in a statement. "Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”

