Almost paradise – right? On the season 4 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, the powers-that-be focused on couples forming and briefly addressed the highly publicized incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson that led to production being shut down. Host Chris Harrison spoke about the situation during an opening monologue before welcoming viewers to a season that "looked like it might not happen."

After promising that the “trouble in paradise” would be explained and vowing this would be the most dramatic season of Bachelor in Paradise yet, Harrison then directed fans to check out footage from incidents “two weeks earlier.”



Romantics Arrive

Raven was the first to show up in paradise, followed by Dean. Predictably, the southern charmer promptly admitted she had a crush on Dean – oh, but so did Kristina! Danielle M. was next, followed by Ben Zorn, who seemed weirdly attached to his dog. Iggy showed up next, fangirling all over Dean. (Dean is the clear star here, in case that’s unclear.)

Jack Stone came next and assured everyone that he is not a serial killer. Then came Alexis, who rolled up from the beach in a shark costume. DeMario arrived after that, insisting he was there to clear his name from Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette season.



Next were Derek, Alex, and Corinne, who thoughtfully brought two glasses of wine: one for herself and one for Chris. Lacey arrived, followed by Vinny, Diggy, Matt (from Rachel’s season), and Nick. Amanda showed up, handed her engagement ring (from when she got engaged to Josh Murray on this very show last season) back to Chris, and said she wasn’t in a rush.



Couples Form

Dean and Kristina quickly paired off. She got the first date card and used it to go on a date with Dean. They bonded over their complicated family histories and she couldn’t believe that he was actually into her. Danielle was bummed and drowned her sorrows at the bar with Wells, the new bartender, who she knew from Nashville. (For the record, Wells said he is most definitely not there to date.)

Meanwhile, Derek and Taylor gravitated toward each other, and Iggy and Lacey made out. Unfortunately, Lacey’s grandfather died and she left set.



Robby 2.0

Robby Hayes, JoJo Fletcher's runner up, arrived next. Robby asked Raven out for a date with his date card, but she wasn’t feeling it. She made fun of him to her friends while he assured the other guys he was a shoe-in for a rose that night. ICYMI, the women would be handing out the first roses, so they had the power.



Meanwhile, Nick tried to win Jasmine over by participating in a drag show. It worked, sort of. By the next morning, Corinne and DeMario seemed disenchanted with each other. He announced that he was interested in Alexis instead. Still, the show didn’t share any footage of what happened.

Just Before the First Rose Ceremony

Corrine and DeMario both got pulled away by producers. Everyone else was thoroughly confused by the fact that the crew was suddenly gone. “Everyone’s very confused right now,” Danielle said. “It’s kind of like a chill all over paradise. We’re all just looking at each other like, ‘What the f--k is happening?’”

No one seemed to have any idea why Corinne and DeMario got pulled away and then – the episode ended.



