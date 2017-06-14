So long, paradise. Bachelor in Paradise will not be airing season 4 after production was halted because of an alleged incident between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, a source claims to Us Weekly.

“There’s no way the show is coming back,” an insider claims to Us. “They were on a strict shooting schedule.”

The ABC series was abruptly shut down following allegations of sexual misconduct involving Olympios and Jackson. According to reports, the duo were hooking up in a pool when a producer felt things got too inappropriate and claimed that there was misconduct in the workplace.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the situation occurred after Olympios and Jackson were allegedly “drinking all day.” TMZ reported that it may have been a question of consent during the sexual encounter.

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” BIP production company Warner Bros. told Us in a statement on Sunday. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

In the aftermath, all the season 4 contestants were interviewed and sent home after filming in Mexico for just a few days. Despite the scandal, Jackson is “doing great,” a third source told Us. “He’s in high spirits and positive because he knows without a doubt he didn’t do what he’s being accused of.”

Season 4 was scheduled to premiere on ABC on August 8.

