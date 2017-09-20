Jorge would be proud! Forget the love triangles and scallop fingers — the biggest OMG moment from Bachelor in Paradise this season went to Wells Adams and Danielle Maltby.

The good friends, who once went on a date years ago, shared a surprising kiss during season 4. Wells, who was the bartender this time around, wanted the fellow Nashville resident to experience some romance before she went home. The sweet gesture, however, just left viewers wanting more.

“I think it’s very flattering that people are so interested in our little relationship considering it was 15 seconds really at the end of an episode, before [she went] to Africa,” Adams exclusively told Us Weekly at the 7th annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 16. “I think ABC did a good job of compounding the interest by not addressing it at the after-show.”

The pair have known each other since 2010. Since the season wrapped, they’ve been featured on each other’s social media accounts, but have remained coy about what the future may hold.

“We are just friends right now,” the radio DJ added to Us. “If things progress romantically, we’re going to take our time with that and not worry about the show or Twitter or anything like that trying to make us something that we’re not ready to be.”

What’s surprised Adams the most is how many people were hoping for such an intimate moment between them.

“I knew always I wanted to make out with her because she’s gorgeous and awesome, and one of my friends. But she’s not part of my friend group, she’s part of my inner circle of friends. So in Nashville I think it was just too weird. But when we were there, I was like this might be my shot to see if I lay one on her. It was a long time coming for me,” he said. “Then afterwards, she kind of echoed the same thing. I didn’t realize at the time everyone was like, ‘This is totally a Jim and Pam situation’ [from The Office]. They were all rooting for it. I had no idea at all.”

