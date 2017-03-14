The journey is just beginning. Bachelor Nick Viall and his season 21 pick sat down with Chris Harrison during the After the Final Rose special on Monday, March 13, to discuss their sometimes-bumpy start, along with revealing where their relationship currently stands. (Spoilers ahead!)

Viewers saw Vanessa Grimaldi joyfully accept Viall's marriage proposal in Finland during The Bachelor's finale on March 13. "So much about me being here has to do with the past, but when I look at you, all I see is my future," the Bachelor told her. However, the pair revealed during the ATFR that they have occasionally had trouble seeing eye to eye since filming wrapped on the ABC dating show.

"We have a very open relationship in terms of communication," Montreal native Grimaldi told Harrison during the live special. "We're very honest with each other — I don't sweep anything under the rug, neither does he. … And it's been hard. You know, we live in two different countries, [and we're] starting a relationship where you don't get the chance to see each other every day and do normal things. When we do see each other, it's in a house. I love him, we love each other, but there are days that have been difficult."



Grimaldi, 29, pointed out that Viall, 36, has admitted to sometimes having a better understanding of runner-up Raven Gates' perspective than Grimaldi's, given that Viall himself was a two-time Bachelorette runner-up. "There have been moments when I wanted him to be a little more empathetic toward my feelings," the special education teacher said. "So we've had our challenges with that, but at the end of the day, we both love each other. We want to make this work, and as challenging as it can be sometimes, we're excited about the future."

She added about their occasional friction, "I feel like I'm sometimes not the easiest person to be with. I speak my mind. But I feel like we've been a team, and I feel like we're getting stronger as the days go on. And I'm just excited for our next chapter in our life and to see what the future is in store for us."

When Viall joined his fiancée on stage, he pointed out that "there are days that have been difficult." He said, "I'm a realist, right? … I think Vanessa and I continue to be that. As Vanessa mentioned, there's been those moments. We've had our struggles, but we're good communicators, and we talk. But we do try to be that team. I think we're still looking forward to having that first normal moment."

The pair added that they have not yet set a wedding date and aren't focused on the details of tying the knot, with Grimaldi saying they're still taking "baby steps" to develop their relationship. She added that she's currently living in Los Angeles to be with Viall throughout his upcoming stint on Dancing With the Stars.

