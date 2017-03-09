The most dramatic After the Final Rose special ever? Nick Viall's season 21 journey comes to an end during The Bachelor's live three-hour finale event on Monday, March 13, and there will be at least one major surprise in store, according to a new sneak peek.



The ABC dating series' preview clip, which was exclusive to E!, shows Nick dealing with anxiety as he prepares to hand out his final rose. The two ladies still in the mix for the two-time Bachelorette runner-up are Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates. (As fans know, Viall came in second to Murray on Andi Dorfman's The Bachelorette season 10 in 2014, and he lost to season 11's Shawn Booth for Kaitlyn Bristowe's love.)

"I've been here before," Viall said. "Both Andi and Kaitlyn broke my heart. My biggest fear is that will happen again."

"I'm just, like, torn up inside," he continues. "The worst feeling I've ever felt before. What if she says no?"

The promo also teases a big twist by promising that there will be a "Bachelor first" on the After the Final Rose special that airs live following the finale. Indeed, Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss has been hinting on Twitter about the shocker. "Monday's live season finale is going to be historic!!! Believe me…" he wrote on Wednesday, March 8.

A show source tells Us Weekly about the After the Final Rose, "It's going to be pretty awesome."

Viall, 36, faced his castoffs during the Women Tell All on Monday, March 6, shortly after viewers saw him send home Rachel Lindsay, who will be the season 13 Bachelorette. On the WTA, some of the ladies expressed their issues with how Viall handled things throughout his season. "I tried my best," he said plainly after Dominique asked why he eliminated women who possessed the qualities that he claimed to be looking for.



Watch the clip above. The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

