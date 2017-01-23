Her attitude stinks. The Bachelor season 21 villain Corinne Olympios refuses to participate with Nick Viall's other ladies in their cattle-centric group date on the Monday, January 23, episode, as seen in a sneak peek.



The ABC relationship series' preview clip shows Olympios' displeasure over spending the day at a farm near Viall's hometown of Waukesha, Wisconsin, where they have to shovel up after the cows.



"Cows are OK, but I'm not gonna lie, this is just not really my speed right now," the polarizing contestant, 24, tells the camera. "And there's flies everywhere."



The Miami-based business owner — who boasted during last week's episode about her reliance on her nanny, Raquel — continues, "Everywhere I turn, there's poop — you can't escape the poop. It's like, everywhere I turn, poop, poop, poop. Thank God I didn't wear designer today. … This is probably the worst date I have ever been on. And I'm on a farm in heels now. Dude, I need sushi."

Olympios opts to take herself out of the activities and watches from afar as the group does chores. This leads the Bachelor to ask the other women, "Where is Corinne?" She shouts from a distance, "My fingers — I can't move them."



Jasmine tells the camera about the season's designated villain, "I really do think that she's just used to being babied. So it's just like, 'Oh, I don't want to do this, so I'm gonna cry about it.' We're all shoveling s--t — she's sitting outside."



