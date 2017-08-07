‘Bachelorette’ Poll: Who Should Rachel Lindsay Pick?

Three men and only one rose. Rachel Lindsay has three suitors to choose from heading into the season finale of The Bachelorette, which airs on Monday, August 7.



The 31-year-old attorney introduced Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger and Bryan Abasolo to her family and is gearing up for the last dates before giving out her final rose.

During the July 25 episode, Kraus told Lindsay that he was “falling in love” with her, and the Dallas native told him the feelings were mutual. However, the business owner told Lindsay’s mom that he wasn’t certain he was ready to propose and didn’t ask for her family’s blessing.

Meanwhile, Lindsay has said she always has a great time with Bigger. “Eric is always fun,” she gushed on the July 17 episode. “He’s truly that person that seizes the day.” Bigger’s meet-the-parents went great, and he asked Lindsay’s mom for her daughter’s hand in marriage.

When Abasolo got his turn to meet Lindsay’s loved ones, they totally grilled him and told her that he lacked sincerity. Even though the meeting was a bit rocky, the chiropractor still asked the family for permission to get down on one knee, and they said they trusted Lindsay’s judgment.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Bachelorette’s hardest goodbye is with her runner-up. "When it gets down to the finale and the final two guys, the last breakup is the most heart-wrenching of all time,” an insider told Us. "They couldn’t say goodbye, and even when they did there were so many tears from her. After she left, he collapsed and sobbed.”

Despite the bad breakup, Lindsay has revealed that she’s happily engaged. “We cannot wait to walk down the street hand in hand,” she told Us last month. “I just want to be in public and do simple things like grab a cup of coffee together.”

The Bachelorette season 13 finale airs on ABC Monday, August 7, at 8 p.m. ET.



