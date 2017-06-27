Craig Sjodin/ABC

The truth will set you free… sometimes. On the Monday, June 26, episode of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay was desperately trying to get down to the truth of the feud between Kenny and Lee. It was pretty clear there were other things she'd rather be doing (like making out with Bryan, for one), but she seemed determined to get to the bottom of their issues once and for all.

Kenny Says Lee Is a 'Bitch'

The episode opened with Kenny and Lee still arguing. "You're a disingenuous snake and I'm calling you on it," Kenny declared. Lee said he "respected" Kenny for being calm this time around (versus the last time, when Kenny was shouting). Kenny reiterated, calmly, that Lee was a snake and Lee decided to walk away.

"See what a bitch does when a bitch is confronted?" Kenny said as Lee skulked off. Lee went on to have a heart to heart with Will, who explained that Kenny was particularly offended by Lee calling him "aggressive" because African American men in the United States have been labeled with that word for years "to justify a lot of other things." Lee quietly listened but it was unclear how much of what Will said sunk in.

Rachel Really (Really) Likes Bryan

While those guys were busy arguing with each other, Rachel was on a sailboat with Bryan. For some inexplicable reason, the boat was tied to the dock, so they didn't actually go anywhere.



Bryan said he'd thought about Rachel's comment that she was worried he was too good to be true, and argued that since they each thought that about the other, it must mean that they were a perfect match. "I feel like we're going to fall in love at the end of all of this, just to be honest with you," Bryan said as Rachel beamed back. "I have blind faith. I'm going all in and I'm not going to stop." Then they made out for a long time and she gave him the coveted date rose.

Hit the Road Jack

Next up was a one-on-one date with Jack, the lawyer from Texas. Rachel acknowledged that they were a perfect match on paper, but confessed that she felt something was missing. "I feel like the person that I could fall in love with is literally sitting next to me tonight," Jack said to the camera with a huge smile. Oh, if he only knew.

They went on a painful date that included a dance class and him pouring out his heart while she gritted her teeth. "I don't feel a connection in a romantic way and so because of that, I can't give you the rose tonight," she finally said. She added, "I don't feel that it's fair just to drag you along." Then she escorted him to the door.



At the next rose ceremony, Rachel gave roses to Eric, Peter, Adam, Will, Matt, Alex, Josiah, Anthony, Kenny … and Lee.

More Making Out With Bryan

The gang then all headed to Oslo, Norway, where Rachel enjoyed a one-on-one date with Bryan. They repelled down a ski jump and made out a lot. Then, over dinner, she said she didn't know how to take a compliment because she was a late-bloomer. Of course, Bryan could totally relate – because he was also a late-bloomer! Check the box for yet another thing these two have in common.

"I am truly falling in love with you and I can't even let you know how excited I am to let those words out of my mouth because that's very hard. That's something that doesn't happen often, but I just never want you to not know where I stand," Bryan told her.



Rachel Goes Wild on Her Group Date

Next came a group date with Adam, Dean, Anthony, Peter, Matt, Will, Alex Eric, and Josiah. Rachel told the cameras that after Bryan's confession about his feelings, she was ready to be wooed. She kissed Will. Then Alex read a romantic letter to her. Then she kissed Alex.

Josiah came next and laid it on thick, saying that he "honest to God" believed that she was the woman for him and called her the woman of his dreams. "You are so beautiful and when I look into your eyes—I just want to grow old with you and I really mean that, Rachel." She wasn't sure if he was genuine or not, so she headed off to the hot tub with Peter, where they drank a bottle of wine and enjoyed a steamy, back-rubbing make-out session. Then she gave the group date rose to Will and Peter was crushed.

Lee and Kenny, Round 2

Having been the two guys left out of the group date, Lee and Kenny then headed out for their two-on-one date with Rachel. Kenny came clean to Rachel, telling her he did yell at Lee and had called him a snake, but insisted he hadn't put his hands on him.

When Lee had his alone time with Rachel, he proceeded to tell her that Kenny had "violently" called him names and tried to drag him out of a van. He also implied that Kenny's temper flared when he had been drinking. Rachel, more confused than ever, looped back Kenny, who said that everything Lee was saying was false. "Violence is just not how I'm getting down at this point."

