The embers have gone cold. Bachelor in Paradise season 3 lovebirds Grant Kemp and Lace Morris announced in November that they had called off their engagement, and now Kemp gives Us Weekly an exclusive update on how things have been between them since the breakup.



Kemp, who is still working as a firefighter and splits his time between San Francisco and Los Angeles, tells Us that he and Morris haven't had any contact since they ended things. "I don’t talk to Lace ever," he says.

The Bachelorette season 12 standout mentions that Morris posted a photo to Instagram last month of herself hanging out with Kemp's ex-girlfriend Jen Green, who he was dating before he vied for JoJo Fletcher's affections on the ABC relationship series. Morris captioned the pic, "I think #Jace has a better ring to it, don't you @jen.not.jenn?" (As Paradise fans know, Morris and Kemp referred to themselves by the nickname "Grace," a combination of their two first names, and they even got the moniker tattooed on each of their wrists over the summer.)

"Recently, I’ve seen that [Morris is] doing some things to try to get my attention," Kemp tells Us. "She’s been hanging out with my ex Jen, the one who blew me up in the tabloids, and posting on Instagram. I don’t play those Instagram caption games. I’m an adult."

Adam Larkey/Freeform via Getty Images

Kemp says he wishes that he and Morris could remain civil. "I did everything I could to protect her when we did break up," he continues. "I put out in the media that it was mutual and was respectful enough to do that. It was a very volatile relationship. I definitely still hope for the best for her."

Would he sign up for another round of Bachelor in Paradise? He says he's not sure: "If I met the right girl, it would be awesome, but for me, it’s that fear of not knowing if that girl will actually be there!"

When Morris spoke to Us exclusively in January, she said that the split "hurt" and that she was "looking forward to this year being so much better." She added, "Grant seemed to move on a little bit quicker than I expected him to after our breakup, so I was a little shocked by that. But I took my time for myself, and I am healthy."



The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

