Bachelorette's Jef Holm, Robby Hayes and Chase McNary Are Now Roommates

Bachelorette season 12’s Robby Hayes and Chase McNary recently moved out of their Denver pad — dubbed the Bachelor Bungalow — and into season 8 winner Jef Holm’s Venice Beach home.

While in L.A. for the taping of Bachelor Nick Viall’s Women Tell All special earlier this year, model Hayes and medical sales rep McNary — the 28-year-olds met vying for JoJo Fletcher’s heart in spring 2016 — were introduced to Holm, a.k.a Emily Maynard’s ex fiancé. “We ended up after partying at his house,” Hayes explains to Us. “He said his two roommates were moving out and gave us the opportunity to move in.”

It was an offer they couldn’t resist. With more business opportunities waiting in L.A., “it’s like the stars were aligning,” says the single hunk. “You only live once, so why not go for it? We’re striking while the iron is hot.”

(Refresher: Originally from Florida, the former competitive swimmer moved out to Denver in January right before signing a modeling contract with Wilhelmina Denver.)

Though he hopes to one day end up back in Colorado, Hayes enjoys riding a new wave. “You can literally see Venice Beach Pier from my window,” he gushes. “That’s how close we are to the beach. It’s incredible!” Their fourth roomie is Holm’s best friend from Utah, where the People Water founder, 32, grew up.

Come this summer, he may be seeing the shores of Mexico. In contention for ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise spinoff, Hayes is considering a second journey for love. “It’s something I’m interested in, but my family might not be,” adds Hayes, who accused of being a two-timer while on Fletcher’s season. “They’re catching all the flak and dealing with rumors while I’m cut off from the world with no phone and internet. My mom stresses out. I don’t know how they would deal with me being back on TV. But it’s a bridge I’ll cross if and when producers ask me to go on.”

