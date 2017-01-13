Off the market! Two-time Bachelor contestant Becca Tilley — who confirmed to Us Weekly in December that she is dating Bachelor Nation's Robert Graham — spoke exclusively with Us at a recent event, where she revealed whether she is still a virgin.



The Bachelor season 19 runner-up, 28, tells Us that she is indeed saving herself for marriage, and points out that her advertising entrepreneur beau has been supportive all the way.



"He is very respectful in every aspect of our relationship, so you know, that’s something I was obviously very vocal about on the show," the chiropractic assistant said at the Bachelor charity premiere party benefiting SheLift at Sycamore Tavern in Los Angeles. For his part, Graham chimes in with, "We've talked about it. It was an open discussion, so there was an understanding."



Tilley also offers her thoughts on current Bachelor season 21 cast member Christen Whitney, who is a virgin. “She just comes right out the gate, lets everyone know," Tilley says. "No one has to guess. I think people make a big deal about people being overly sexual or whatever, so I think it’s important to bring both aspects of it, to show there are people on both sides of it who are normal and not sitting in a room by themselves." Graham adds, "Right, not a complete and total freak."



Tilley, who admits she is "learning how to be in a relationship," sings Graham's praises: "He's very romantic. He's so good. It stresses me out a little bit because I’m like, what do I do now?"



The Bachelorette season 9 alum likewise shares his favorite qualities about his leading lady. “I love Becca’s smile," he says. "I love her personality. Her family's actually pretty incredible. I like her family a lot. She's just a genuine person, which is pretty rare."



