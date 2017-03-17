Let's hope the pillows are nice and fluffed. The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios certainly caused plenty of commotion — and took no shortage of naps — while vying for Nick Viall's affections on the ABC dating show, and the season 21 villain recently made her triumphant return to the franchise's home base, a source reveals exclusively to Us Weekly.



Olympios and fellow season 21 standouts Raven Gates and Alexis Waters (a.k.a. "shark girl") dropped by the Bachelor mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 14, the insider tells Us. The ladies arrived in a Mercedes Sprinter and remained inside the home for a while.

It's unclear exactly why they were there, but considering that Bachelorette season 13 star Rachel Lindsay began filming with her guys on March 16, it's possible that her season 21 pals paid her a visit for a pep talk that will appear on her premiere episode.



Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss posted pics on March 16 from season 13's first day of shooting, including a photo of a number of her men mingling in the mansion. Fleiss also shared a photo of himself with Lindsay and host Chris Harrison outside of the home, along with the message, "Let's do it!!!"

Olympios was certainly a polarizing figure during Viall's season before he eliminated her in fourth place. But third-place finisher Lindsay has recently been vocal about supporting the Miami-based business owner. "I love Corinne!" the Bachelorette told Ellen DeGeneres last month. "Unfortunately, [viewers] only get to see some sides of Corinne. … I got to see all sides living in the house with her."

In an interview with Us earlier this month, cheese pasta-loving Olympios said she is currently not dating anyone, and is open to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise season 4. Harrison announced during this week's After the Final Rose special that season 21 runner-up Gates is among the lucky singletons who will be looking for love on Paradise.

ABC declined to comment for this story.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

