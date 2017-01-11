Her dad may have been proud, but it's safe to say that not every Bachelor fan was rooting for Corinne Olympios after her bold moves to attract Nick Viall's attention on the Monday, January 9, installment. Now, the season 21 villain is speaking out, taking to Instagram on January 10 to defend her actions.



Olympios took part in a bridal photo shoot with Viall during the episode, where she shocked the other ladies by taking off her top and putting the Bachelor's hands on her bare breasts. Later, she earned more flak for pulling Viall aside to have three separate one-on-one sessions during the cocktail party.



ABC/Rick Rowell

"Haters, I 🍩 care," Olympios wrote on Instagram to accompany a pic of herself holding a donut pillow and showing off her legs. "I was confident, and I was me. Yes, I seemed a bit aggressive in last night's episode, but I've been through a lot in my life, and I did not want any time wasted."



"It takes guts to be in that situation, and you will see the inner me unravel quite soon," she continued. "If I bother you that much, please just don't look at my social media and keep the mean comments to yourself. I'm only human. Xoxo."



ABC/Rick Rowell

The Miami-based business owner, 24, might not have making many friends in the mansion, but Bachelor Nation's feedback wasn't entirely negative. The Bachelor season 16 winner Courtney Robertson, who knows a thing or two about butting heads with women on the show, told Us Weekly exclusively that she is impressed by Olympios' game.



"I gotta hand it to any girl who knows what she wants and goes after it," Robertson said. "She clearly does and is doing just that, so kudos, Corinne."



Tell Us: What do you think of Olympios' behavior?



The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



