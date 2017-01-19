Can’t stomach the thought of waiting for next week’s The Bachelor? Well, here’s a little something to hold you over: the much-sought-after recipe for Corinne Olympios’ favorite cheese pasta, shared exclusively with Us Weekly by Olympios and her nanny Raquel.

“Cheese pasta is my number-one comfort food,” Olympios, 24, tells Us. “I eat it when I’m sad or when I’m sick or just want to cheat my diet a bit. It’s my weakness.”

Even while at Bachelor mansion — where the pantry is stocked with everything and anything contestants desire — the Miami-based business owner dreamed of the ooey-gooey dish that satisfies her every craving.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

The only drawback: For Olympios, only Raquel’s special touch can perfect the meal. “I have tried many times to make cheese pasta,” season 21’s villain mused to her housemates on the January 16 episode. “And I can’t make cheese pasta like her!”

But with her nanny by her side, Olympios doesn’t need to master domesticity. “Raquel keeps my life together,” Olympios revealed on the ABC reality TV dating series. “She makes sure that my bed is made every morning, makes my cucumber and my vegetable slices for lunch. … It makes her happy, and I’m not going to stop a woman’s happiness.”

Now, she and Raquel are spreading that happiness. Well, kind of: Some secrets are best kept within the family, like measurements and specific cheeses. But, hey, who doesn’t love a little kitchen challenge?

Get the recipe below:

1. Boil pasta for 10 minutes (add some salt to water).

2. Strain out all water.

3. Add pasta back to pot, keeping it on low heat.

4. Add a lot of shredded cheese.

5. Mix until all the cheese melts.

Side note: no salt with cheese.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



