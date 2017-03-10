Is the victory on ice? Raven Gates is one of the two final ladies standing ahead of The Bachelor's season 21 finale, although she temporarily has trouble standing up when Nick Viall takes her on an ice-skating date during the Monday, March 13, episode, as seen in a new sneak peek.



The ABC relationship series' preview clip shows Viall, 36, surprising Gates, 25, by taking her to a frozen pond in Finland during their final one-on-one. The outing is a throwback to the time earlier in the season when the pair joined Nick's sister Bella to go roller-skating.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

"Since skating is our thing … I thought we'd do a bit of ice-skating," the Bachelor tells Gates in the scene, just before she nearly slips. After they put on their blades, he asks her, "Should we do a routine?"

The boutique owner reveals to the camera that it's a bit tough to completely relax throughout the date, given that Vanessa Grimaldi is also in the running for Viall's final rose. "Of course, I'm nervous knowing that this week could be the week that changes my life forever," Gates says. "Being on the ice-skating rink brings me back to the moment that I fell in love with Nick on the roller-skating rink. It's coming full circle."

A previously released promo for the finale showed Viall dealing with stress before making his final decision about the two ladies. The trailer also teased that the After the Final Rose special on March 13 would include a "Bachelor first." It's unclear exactly what this might refer to, although a show source previously told Us Weekly that the ATFR is "awesome."

Watch the clip above. The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!