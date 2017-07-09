Our Spidey-sense is tingling! In honor of Spider-Man: Homecoming’s opening weekend at the box office, Us Weekly has rounded up the top 10 best superhero movies of all time. Comic book heroes have helped shape American pop culture for decades. From ruthless villains to costumed crime fighters, they’ll bring you right back to your childhood. Us is here to save the day with all of our favorite cape-wearing champions. Take a trip down memory lane – watch the trailers below!

In the mood for an old-school super hero? Go back with the O.G.s – Christopher Reeve as Superman (1978) and Michael Keaton as Batman (1989). Jack Nicholson played a mean Joker alongside Keaton, while the late Heath Ledger reprised the role alongside Christian Bale’s stoic (and ridiculously good looking) Batman in The Dark Knight (2008).

Need a family-friendly flick? Then Cowabunga, dude! They may not be your typical cape-wearing heroes, but Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo from the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) are still winners in our eyes.

While there are plenty of male heroes, we can’t leave out our favorite heroine. Goddess Gal Gadot played the title role in Wonder Woman, which is still in theaters.

That upside-down kiss, though. Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst as his love interest, Mary-Jane Watson, took on the original adaptation of Spider-Man (2002). Tom Holland takes over in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Check out Us’ full list of recommendations – and rewatch their trailers – below:

Superman (1978):

Batman (1989):

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990):

X-Men (2000):

Spider-Man (2002):

The Dark Knight (2008):



Iron Man (2008):



The Avengers (2012):



Deadpool (2016):



Wonder Woman (2017):

