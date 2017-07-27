No one took Dominique Cooper’s nomination harder than Mark Jansen. (Remember the tears?!) But according to the government engineer, 31, the Big Brother housemates were just friends.

“Mark and I established a genuinely strong connection and I didn’t expect something of that magnitude to happen so early in the game,” she exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It was never more than friendship with us and I strongly doubt he had a crush on me.”

The fourth evictee was sent home packing during a not-so surprising 10-0 vote against Jessica Graf. Before saying goodbye, she called out Paul Abrahamian's snake ways and Elena Davies, who is in a showmance with Jansen.

"I suspected jealousy would surface eventually because of her demeanor around Mark and me. Mark shared with me on several occasions that she mentioned my name in their conversations more than often and questioned him about our private chats," Cooper tells Us. "For Mark’s sanity and emotional health, I hope their showmance endures until the end. Go Marlena!"

For more, read the rest of her Q&A below:

US: Did you strategically use your TV show as a way to get information from the other houseguests for your own gameplay?

DC: I have no idea why anyone would think the TV show was a ploy to extract information from other houseguests for my personal game. That is far from the truth relative to the intent of the show. The show was created to provide a platform for us to get to know each other. I’ve always wanted to host TV shows and events so I decided to take full advantage of this opportunity.

US: After you called out Paul, did you get a sense that the others now have red flags up with him?

DC: Unfortunately, not. I’m hoping someone will muster up the courage to annihilate his game sooner rather than later.



US: Do you think his game will blow up soon?

DC: I desperately wanted the chance to do so. Hopefully, they’ll devise a plan and execute it better than I did. Although I was right about Paul, I had no backing or support. It was Jesus and me.

US: Do you think your former alliance will now start to unravel?

DC: Yes, I believe the alliance (that’s no longer an alliance per Paul) will fall apart before the 60-day mark.

US: Who do you think will betray the others first?

DC: Marlena may turn their backs on Paul in an attempt to prove their loyalty to Jody [Cody and Jessica]. Or, history may repeat itself. Oh, how entertaining that would be?!

US: Who is the weakest member on your former team?

DC: I hate to say this about my brother but the team’s weakest link is Mark. His lack of emotional maturity may impact the team’s solidity.

US: Who might win the game?

DC: Kevin will go far. His memory is impeccable and his social game is lit.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

