Not holding back! Big Brother’s Jillian Parker unleashed what she really thinks about her former houseguests — and the three showmances — after her eviction in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

The Las Vegas resident, 24, was sent home in a surprising 8-4 vote against Christmas Abbott on Thursday, July 6. The results shocked Parker, but not as much as Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf, who were blindsided by how the house quietly shifted the power.

Quick recap: After Alex Ow used the Power of Veto on herself, Cody nominated Paul Abrahamian. After the eyebrow-raising choice, the BB vet revealed that he took the Den of Temptation, which made him safe for three weeks. Cody then nominated Christmas. Cody and Jessica, one of the three showmances this season, thought that their alliance would keep Parker, failing to remember the BB tagline: “Expect the unexpected.”

“They are not going to last. It is sooooo fake!” Parker tells Us of Cody and Jessica. “Oh my God, so fake. It’s one of those things where they just want attention. Not really Cody, just Jessica. She just wants to get famous. He is a marine and so serious. Jessica wants to be in the limelight and they’re totally different people. It’s just a summer fling and I wouldn’t be surprised if they break up before the end of the show.”

Parker has her doubts about Matt Clines and Raven Walton, too. “Matt and Raven — that is a hot mess! Raven was kind of mean to me because I would talk to Matt. She rolls her eyes at me a lot,” she says. “Also, Matt’s not a relationship kind of dude. Based on his lifestyle, it doesn’t seem like a good fit. He’s way too old for Raven and I don’t think he would date her in the real world.”

Mark Jansen and Elena Davies’ relationship, however, may stand a chance. The bodybuilder and radio personality hit it off shortly after host Julie Chen kicked off the summer show. “Mark and Elena’s showmance is really, really sweet. He really likes her, it’s really cute. That’s the one I think is real,” Parker tells Us. “I love seeing them. It’s so cute and genuine and it warms your heart.”

US: What was the atmosphere like when Christmas called out Cody and Jess during her eviction night speech?

JP: Atmosphere was bad. You could tell they were pissed off. I was going to throw Christmas under the bus, but I didn’t in case I stayed and didn’t want turmoil.

US: Did you have a heart-to-heart at all with Christmas before the vote?

JP: I had talked to Christmas but honestly I really think she is a faker. I would talk to her but on the inside, I knew she was lying.

US: Who had the craziest reaction during the POV ceremony when Paul revealed that he took the temptation?

JP: I think I had a good reaction to the veto! It’s so awesome to see that kind of stuff on TV but to see it in real life, it was so shocking! Besides me, I think Josh was freaking out and Cody’s face – he knew he messed up. For him to go after Paul and then not have it work, he looked like he was going to die.

US: Who did you think Cody was actually going to put up?

JP: I thought that Cody was going to put up Jason because he’s not in their alliance and he’s one of the outcast like me, Alex and Josh.

US: What do you think of Cody and Alex’s dynamic?

JP: Cody says he’s loyal to Alex but backstabbed her and put her on the block. He’s going to play up to Alex but Alex is gunning for him. He just made his bed and has to lie in it now.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

