It turns out, Josh Martinez clapping pots and pans and yelling “meatball!” wasn’t the worst part about Mark Jansen’s Big Brother experience.

“Matt [Clines] and Raven [Walton], I honestly don’t care [if their relationship lasts], but if it does, I don’t want to be around it. It was maybe the most annoying thing about this summer,” the personal trainer, 26, exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Matt (cereal, anyone?) and Raven — the last showmance standing — have often been labeled floaters in the house. Couples Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf and Mark and Elena Davies, meanwhile, have all been evicted.

“I hope for Jess and Cody, because they are cute together,” Jansen adds. “I think me and Elena have the best chance.”

In fact, Jansen already has plans for their first date. “For a first date, I’d like a nice dinner and walk under the stars, but knowing Elena I’d probably take her to a Mavericks game followed by a bar,” he tells Us. “As far as relationship, it’s hard to say because we were inside with cameras for two months. I do want a relationship with her outside the house. We’re in different stages, but she’s an incredible woman and made me happy this summer.”

For more, read the rest of his Q&A below:

US: How would you describe your relationship with Josh?

MJ: Me and Josh left on very good terms. He helped me grow as a person. I was able to look past his flaws, and I have my own too. We got into it a lot, but I can look back and laugh now. It’s a game strategy. I might not agree with everything, and I’m not perfect, but as a person I like him. He matured as a person, he grew a lot, and it was nice to watch.

US: Who do you think will go far in the game?

MJ: It’s hard to say. There are more floaters than competitors. I hope Alex [Ow] can make it far. Kevin [Schlehuber] has it safe for maybe the next couple of evictions because he’s right in the middle, but I don’t think he’ll win. I think Matt and Raven could go far, but they might get rid of them. Jason [Dent] and Alex are the biggest threats, but I have the most faith in them to go far.

US: How many times do you think you broke down crying in the house?

MJ: I tried to act like the tough guy, but Dominique [Cooper] got it started. She used to let everything go. The Josh thing made me lose my mind. It’s hard to see how people act in those situations. And Elena, she made me cry for winning a veto. I cried at least 10 times. Well, I’ll go with a dozen times this summer.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

