Big Brother’s Raven: Matt and I ‘Will Be a Couple Outside’ of the House

It’s serious! Big Brother’s Raven Walton has no doubts that she and Matthew Clines will remain close once they both return to the real world.

“Oh, goodness. My relationship with Matt is something special. We just clicked on many different levels. He wanted to know everything about my disease, he was there to console me when I wasn’t feeling well and he’s one of the best humans I’ve ever met,” the 23-year-old dance teacher exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“We were together in the house for 72 days. We couldn’t get enough of each other!” she adds. “We looked at each other like we were cake. People will have to stay tuned but I do believe we have a future outside of the house.” (Walton has been open about the gastric pacemaker she uses to treat her chronic illness, gastroparesis.)

Walton was evicted from the CBS show just one week after Walton, 33. They both will soon be in the jury house with fellow showmance couples Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf and Mark Jansen and Elena Davies.

As for which relationship will outlast the rest? “Definitely Matthew and I!” Walton says. “Jessica and Cody fought all the time! We were just the real showmance. We honestly liked each other a lot. We had to be around each other. I think Matthew and I will be a couple outside of this house.”

For more, read the rest of her Q&A below:

US: Did you really trust Paul Abrahamian? Do you think you could have beat him in final two?

RW: I really did trust Paul with my whole game. Honestly, I don’t think I would have beat him in final two and that is OK with me. My moral compass would not have allowed me to take anyone else to the final two. Even Matthew said, Paul and I needed to go to the end. I would rather lose the game and keep my moral compass.

US: Did you think that Zingbot took it too far with his jokes?

RW: No, I don’t think so. It is what it is! Matthew and I were together all the time and we did everything together. He was like, ‘So you’re saying I won a hot girl? I’m fine with that.’

US: Matt sometimes teased how you mumble. Do you get that a lot from people?

RW: [Laughs] Yes, I do sometimes. It’s definitely the accent and I can talk very fast too. When I get excited, it would all come out at the same time. Matthew would get me flustered and he enjoyed doing that and honestly it was funny to me too since I know I mumble. He said when I come visit him in DC he’ll have to be my translator.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

