Before Bill Cosby became a household name, he had to impress his future wife Camille Cosby's family. In a sneak peek of Investigation Discovery and American Media Inc.'s upcoming special Bill Cosby: An American Scandal, experts reveal that Camille's parents were far from thrilled about her budding relationship with the rising star. Watch the video above!

After just two weeks of dating, Bill, now 79, was eager to marry Camille, now 73. "Camille's parents did not want this to happen," Cosby biographer Ronald L. Smith explains in the teaser.

George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Desperate to win over his future bride's family, the actor continued to work tirelessly toward his goal and eventually got his big break on The Tonight Show in 1963.

"Bill Cosby hits it out of the park," legal analyst Beth Karas says. "His star rises overnight, and within a short time, he signs a record deal with Warner Brothers."

Once Bill became a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, "he got back in touch with Camille," Smith explains. "And Camille's parents were sort of impressed!"

Bill Cosby: An American Scandal premieres on Investigation Discovery on Monday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

