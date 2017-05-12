He thinks she’s worth it! Bonner Bolton said in a new interview that he has no romantic feelings for his Dancing With the Stars partner, Sharna Burgess, but he does have a crush on fellow competitor Normani Kordei. See what he had to say in the video above!

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, May 11, the 29-year-old bull rider revealed why he’s so smitten with the Fifth Harmony singer, 20.

Eric McCandless/ABC Via Getty; David Livingston/Getty

"You know what, I love that girl. She is just so beautiful inside and out, when she walks in the room, the whole room lights up," he gushed. "She is such a sweetheart and [was] an encouragement to me the whole time I was there.”

Bolton, who was eliminated from the competition on the Monday, May 8, episode of DWTS, added, “I think she is a beautiful lady, and if she asked me out on a date, I would sure enough go.”

Eric McCandless / ABC Via Getty

When host Lauren Zima suggested that Bolton ask Kordei out on a date, he was more than game. “Normani, will you go on a date with me?’ he said to the camera. “… We’ll see what she says. Hopefully she’s watching. Normani, it would be an honor to go on a date with you, ma’am."

During his chat with ET, Bolton also opened up about the special bond he shared with DWTS pro Burgess, 31, while working on the show.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

"We're great friends. This experience has put both of us through a lot, you know, and we've remained professional throughout the entire thing. It's not ever crossed the line of dating,” he explained. “Her and I were definitely intrigued by each other — her being Australian, you know, the spicy Australian with the accent — and she's a beautiful girl and a great person. But I think we're definitely better off friends and it's gonna stay that way."

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!