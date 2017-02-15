Fingers crossed. Natasha Bassett, the star of Lifetime’s upcoming Britney Spears biopic, Britney Ever After, spoke exclusively with Us Weekly and shared why she hopes Spears will tune in even though the made-for-TV movie doesn’t have the superstar’s seal of approval.



“I have so much respect and admiration for Britney and what attracted me to doing this movie is that it’s truly a feminist story at its core,” the Australian actress, 24, tells Us. “And as a feminist myself, I was inspired to tell the story of a woman’s journey. She was faced with so many challenges, but she comes out at the end so strong and on top.”



Brad Barket/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Spears’ rep previously issued a statement to Us when the project was announced last summer, saying that the “Slumber Party” singer, 35, “will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic, nor does it have her blessing.” However, Bassett tells Us that while the film certainly covers Spears’ darker days — including her 2007 head-shaving breakdown and subsequent umbrella attack on a paparazzo’s car — Britney Ever After also celebrates the pop princess’ recovery and road back to success.



Katie Yu

“It shines a really positive light on her, how one of the world’s greatest entertainers — she’s also a mom of two gorgeous boys [Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, with ex-husband Kevin Federline] — bounced back after a really trying time in her life. It shines a light on all these positive attributes of her personality,” Bassett continues. “So I can only hope she watches it and knows how much respect and admiration I have for her.”



Bassett isn’t the only cast member who hopes the Grammy winner gives the movie a chance. Nathan Keyes — who plays Spears’ first love and ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake — tells Us that the movie is truly an ode to her incredible comeback.



Jenna Berman

“Having portrayed Justin and diving deep into that part of Britney’s life, I feel a deep sense of love for her,” Keyes says of Spears. “There’s so many feelings involved, but mainly I would just hope that she would tune in and know that it’s all about love. Ultimately, we’re celebrating where she is today. It’s huge what she has accomplished in her life.”



Britney Ever After premieres on Lifetime Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

