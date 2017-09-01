Take it easy. That's actress Brooklyn Decker's philosophy for hosting a party. Over the years, the Grace and Frankie star has picked up a few secrets to throwing an effortless event that allows her and her guests to relax, and chief among them is setting up a do-it-yourself station for cocktails.



"What I love about a DIY bar," shares the Splenda ambassador, "is that instead of making individual cocktails for each guest and not actually enjoying your guests, you can set out this beautiful spread so you can cater cocktails to themselves." Decker, 30, likes to set out options for the spirits (vodka, whiskey and tequila) and mixers (orange juice, ginger beer, cranberry juice and her margarita mix), plus "unexpected" garnishes and herbs (sliced green and yellow jalapeños, a salt-spice blend for rims, lemons, mint and cilantro).

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

One of her favorite cocktail recipes is a spicy margarita that gets its punch from a cilantro-jalapeño simple syrup. Straining the mixture might seem like a pain, but "as delicious as these ingredients are, the last thing you want to do is give your guests a drink where they'll have cilantro in their drink the entire time," she jokes. The zesty base can be prepped and stored in a pitcher in the fridge overnight, then set out on your DIY station just before guests arrive.



Her last trick for putting an easy, stylish spin on your next party: mix-and-match the glassware. "Just put out everything that you have," says Decker. "It looks really cool and eclectic."

