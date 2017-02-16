Women supporting women. With the recent announcement that the next Bachelorette will be Rachel Lindsay, Bachelor Nation is overflowing with support.



The historic announcement of the first black Bachelorette was met with excitement from Bachelor contestant Caila Quinn. Quinn, who is half-Filipino, was a top contender for last season’s Bachelorette role, and at that time, a source told Us Weekly that Quinn was excited to bring diversity to the show. Ultimately, the 25-year-old missed out on the Bachelorette role when JoJo Fletcher was the beneficiary of a last-minute switch by producers.

“She’s representing a diverse demographic we’ve never seen before on the show,” the With Love, Caila blogger tells Us exclusively of Dallas-based lawyer Lindsay, 31. “I’m so excited that she’s the Bachelorette!”

“From the beginning she's been a demure, fresh face for women to look up to and someone who definitely seems ready for a serious relationship,” she continues. “We're all rooting for someone to fall in love and she's more than qualified and I cannot wait to see her fall in love!"

Quinn, who won viewers over with her sweet personality and gorgeous locks on Ben Higgins’ season 20, also respects Lindsay’s athleticism, intelligence and ability to hold her own.



“I think there's so many things about her that a lot of different girls can relate to. It’s really exciting!”

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

