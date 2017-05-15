There's a chill in the air on this week's episode of The Flash. Leonard Snart, a.k.a. Captain Cold, is back in action on The CW, this time to help Barry Allen pull off "the ultimate heist."

In a trailer for the Tuesday, May 16, episode of The Flash, Barry (Grant Gustin) recruits Snart (Wentworth Miller) to help him steal an alien power source he needs to save Iris (Candice Patton).

Dean Buscher/The CW

"If we don't use this, Iris is going to die — tonight," Barry says at another point in the clip.

For her part, Iris is more concerned about how far Barry will go to protect her. "I know you're gonna do whatever it takes to save me," she tells him. "But don't lose yourself in the process."

Dean Buscher/The CW

As fans no doubt know, Snart started off as a villain in season 1 of The Flash. He later became a hero on Legends of Tomorrow, even sacrificing himself to save the other Legends at the end of the first season. (He appeared in the second season, too, but as an earlier, villainous version of the character.)

It's unclear which version of Snart will be helping Barry, or how he's alive in this episode. Watch on The CW on Tuesday at 8 p.m. to find out!

